WATCH: Incredible footage of new untouched beaches created by the La Palma volcano

Two new and untouched beaches have been discovered by a drone as a result of the volcano eruption on La Palma.

In the lava delta of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, two new beaches have already been located as a result of erosion – still virgin and now the youngest beaches in Spain.

Photographer David del Rosario said of the discovery: “I don’t know how long it will take us to enjoy these beaches, but I assure you that it will be quite a spectacular place.”

Although these beaches are still virgin and have never been stepped on by man, they have been immortalised by the drone of @MedioambienteCanarias and Del Rosario.

“Nature has the great power to destroy, but also to build wonderful places,” the photographer explained on his channel. With the island still steaming, the beaches are currently inaccessible by land due to lava flows and gases in their seaway.

The lava reached the sea at four different points with a ‘superfajana’ that reached the ocean at Perdido beach, Los Guirres beach and the Las Hoyas area.

At its maximum point, the front extends into the sea 52 metres, with a length of 1.6 kilometres, an area of 452,404 square metres (45 hectares) and a perimeter of 4.3 kilometres, according to GrafCan9.

The northernmost strip, on El Perdido beach, extends 221 metres into the sea with an approximate length of 350 metres, an area of 54,842 square metres (5.4 hectares) and a perimeter of 0.87 kilometres.

