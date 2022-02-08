Valencian boxer Héctor González Navarro fights for his life in ICU.

VALENCIAN amateur boxer Héctor González Navarro fights for his life in ICU after being knocked out during a fight in Castellón on Friday, February 4.

The 24-year-old, who is from Godella, a municipality in the Valencian Community, was fighting Efrén Besalduch but after receiving a KO combination, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the General Hospital of Castellón in serious condition and was placed in a coma.

After getting knocked out in the second round, health officials immediately entered the ring and transferred the young boxer to the hospital where he has remained since.

Witnesses state that Héctor’s opponent dealt him a quick combination of blows that caused the young man to collapse. The referee stopped the fight, but the 24-year-old boxer was already in a very serious situation.

The contest between González and Besalduch was part of the 20 Olympic boxing matches scheduled on Friday, February 4. Both male and female fights were scheduled at the event.

