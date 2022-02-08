Thousands lose out on 370 million in aid in Andalucia

Thousands of businesses and self-employed people have missed out on 370 million in aid in Andalucia.

State funds meant to help people recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to the tune of 370 euros million have been lost due to processing problems. The Junta de Andalucia is being blamed for the issues.

The Andalucian Government has been criticised over its failure to distribute millions of euros in aid. The aid was provided by the central government and had been intended to help over 37,000 entrepreneurs across the Andalucian autonomous community.

37,130 companies and self-employed workers have missed out on the funding that should have helped them recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The deputy spokesman of the Socialist Group, José Aurelio Aguilar has lashed out at the government over the matter.

He took to Twitter and said: “during the pandemic, Juanma Moreno showed that his government was the government of indolence, always hiding behind the management of Pedro Sánchez, when it is his turn to manage it is shown that it is the government of incompetence, unable even to distribute the aid it receives.”

The Junta de Andalucia has defended itself and blamed administration issues. The government has said that the requirements for the aid were “impossible to fulfil.”

