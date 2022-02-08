The reason why Malaga coast had so many jellyfish recently

Jesus Bellido, head of the Aula del Mar in the city of Malaga, has pointed out that jellyfish are creatures that are part of the marine ecosystem, and therefore have their role and are important, however, they are becoming a problem for other species.

The Scenographic Institute recently published a study in which it explained how the proliferation of jellyfish can affect the capture of other species, such as sardines and anchovies. “The presence of jellyfish can reduce the number of adult sardines in the sea, therefore, it does have a negative effect on other species”, explained Bellido.

Jellyfish generally proliferate due to the warming of the ocean that generates a favourable environment for the reproduction of species such as Pelagia Noctiluca. Likewise, Bellido also highlights the disappearance of many maritime predators such as turtles, and the emission of pollutants into the sea that can favour, in certain circumstances, an increase in the presence of jellyfish.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Bellido continued, “We are in a negative effect that feeds back, that is, an annoyance to the sea with human activity, and the consequence is that there are more jellyfish, which in turn negatively affect the amount of fish available for capture. We have entered a destructive spiral”.

Despite the negative effects that jellyfish can have, Mr Bellido emphasised that they should not be removed from the sea. “We transmit the wrong message of wanting to manipulate nature at our whim. We must be respectful, even if we don’t like it. It is we who must accept everything that is in the water”, he assured.

For the vast majority of jellyfish, the coast is not their priority area, but, due to currents and winds, they often end up reaching the bathing area.

“When they are there, it is the authorities that must decide if the creature is a danger to the public, and they are responsible for its management. The user must not do it, because they must understand that the one in their environment is the jellyfish”, pointed out the expert.

Currently, the most common species on our coast is the Pelagia Noctiluca. “If this jellyfish stings us, we should not worry as it will not have a serious impact on our health. The sting of this jellyfish is a bit painful but it is not dangerous. If we see that the wound is persistent and produces a lot of pain, or dizziness, we should go to the doctor, but it is something rare”, said Bellido.

It is still early to make a forecast for the presence of jellyfish on the Malaga coast for this summer. “To get an idea of ​​how the jellyfish that is now appearing, the Pelagia Noctiluca, is going to behave, we must wait until spring. We use methodological data according to climatic variables, and it is the winter and early spring data that help us make the forecast for the summer” assured the Aula del Mar head, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.