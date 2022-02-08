The Guardia Civil’s final weapons auction in Catalonia

The final annual Guardia Civil weapons auction in Catalonia will take place on February 14



Miguel Angel Quesada, The commander of the Guardia Civil, and Inspector of weapons and explosives of the Barcelona Command, announced today, Tuesday, February 8, its last ever annual weapons auction.

As he explained, with the modification of the Weapons Regulation in 2020, the weapons deposited by their owners in the Weapons Interventions must have a legal destination by its owner within a year or they will be destroyed.

This final auction will take place at the Barcelona headquarters in Sant Andreu de la Barca, where 4,915 weapons will be exhibited from Monday, February 7 to Friday 11, which will subsequently be auctioned on February 14.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Mr Quesada explained that this auction can be accessed by anyone who has a weapons license, and that weapons that are not assigned, or do not have any bid, will be destroyed.

“Currently, there is an auction per province every year, and with this modification of the regulations, these auctions will cease to exist, and there will be an auction organised by the Guardia Civil’s Headquarters for Weapons and Explosives”, he pointed out.

Adding, “This will only be for professionals, collectors, antique dealers, and museums, among others. It will be much more restricted because only old, historical, and artistic weapons for professionals will be exhibited”.

The commander clarified that the weapons on display in this auction are from people whose license has expired, and who have not wanted to renew it. They are also from people whose license has been revoked for being in judicial or administrative proceedings.

Others are the result of infractions for the use of weapons, security guards who have ceased to be security guards due to the extinction of security companies, or due to the death of license holders.

After the change in the regulation that prohibits their holding these weapons, the Guardia Civil has published the next dates for the last weapons auctions on its website. They will be held soon in Castellon, Pontevedra, Barcelona, and Armeria, always in a sealed bid format.

In total, more than 23,000 weapons will go up for auction in the Spanish commanders, specifically out of a total of 23,387 copies: 16,008 are shotguns, nearly 3,000 pistols, 1,731 revolvers, 2,442 rifles, and more than a hundred muzzleloaders.

It is expected that most of the weapons will not find a new owner and, ultimately, the Guardia Civil have to destroy them. Usually, between 20 per cent and 30 per cent do change hands after these bids, larazon.es.

For more news about Barcelona and Catalonia: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain/barcelona-news/

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.