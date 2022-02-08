Shamima Begum sells food parcels to pay for Western clothes and hair dye

Shamima is selling food parcels to buy western clothes and hair dye as she tries to distance herself from ISIS.

According to reports, Shamima Begum is selling food parcels to pay for Western clothes and hair dye to distance herself from ISIS supporters in the Al-Roj detention camp in which she is staying.

Begum claimed that she wants to distance herself from female ISIS supporters that have been threatening her since she appeared in a string of television and newspaper interviews rejecting the group.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Begum has been in the detention camp since she was stripped of her UK citizenship in 2019.

The claims are among new information found by ITV News as part of a new podcast series which is examining whether errors were made by public authorities when Begum, 22, and two friends travelled to Syria when she was just 15.

Messages from Begum that have been smuggled out of the Al-Roj camp and sent to a filmmaker make clear that she is in despair at being left “stateless” and describes how she has tried to get over the trauma of losing three babies.

The series ‘Shamima Begum: The Blame Game’ will cover Begum’s journey to Syria in 2015 and also includes the former head of Scotland Yard’s counter-terror command who led the police investigation into her disappearance.

Richard Walton denies allegations that police failures helped Begum and her friends travel to Syria and said he led “a textbook investigation.”

He also rejects the idea that faster action from the Met Police may have stopped the three schoolgirls from being able to get into Islamic State-controlled territory.

He instead claims that the girls’ journey to Syria was “exploited by extremist organisations for their own purposes, to try and put the blame for this matter on the police….It was not the police that decided to go to Syria.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.