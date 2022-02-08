Ryanair slams Boris Johnson on Twitter

Ryanair has snubbed Boris Johnson on Twitter amid the PM refusing to apologise for the Sir Kier Starmer smear.

Budget airline Ryanair has snubbed Boris Johnson by sharing a post on Twitter showing that its page has muted the Prime Minister’s Twitter account. It comes amid outrage that Johnson is still resisting fresh demands to apologise to Labour’s Sir Kier Starmer for the Jimmy Saville smear.

Yesterday, February 7, Sir Kier was bundled into a police car near Parliament after having to be rescued from a mob following false accusations of “protecting paedophiles” from protesters shouting about Savile.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At least six Tories, including a former Cabinet minister, agreed that the harassment occurred following the baseless claim the PM made during a tense PMQ over the partygate scandal.

Ryanair used the hashtag for Online Safety Day to share the post, poking fun at Johnson.

The image shows the airline using the mute option on Johnson’s official Twitter account, with the caption “Ah, much better.”

The Tweet has sparked reactions on social media, with one user replying: “I get the ever so slight impression that Ryanair may possibly not like Boris Johnson? Might be wrong!

Another wrote: “Aahhh look at you getting all political and dividing your customer base.”

A third tweeted: “You hadn’t done it already??”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.