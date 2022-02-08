Revolutionary fat-busting drug set to be available on NHS

Revolutionary fat-busting drug set to be available on the NHS. The ground breaking drug is being called the “Holy Grail” for tackling obesity.

A ground breaking fat-busting drug that has helped patients shed stones is set to be available on the NHS. To be eligible for treatment though patients will need to be suffering from a minimum of one obesity-related issue.

During trials of the drug participants lost around 2 and a half stones in only 15 months. The patients were given a weekly jab of the new drug.

The drug has proven to be significantly more effective than being told to just exercise and follow a healthy diet. So far the drug’s results have been similar to people who have had stomach stapling surgery. The people taking the medication lost over a fifth of their weight.

Before being available on the NHS the drug will need to be recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. This recommendation is set to take place on Tuesday, February 8.

Once recommended and made available the drug Semaglutide could help more than 1 million people in England who will be eligible for the treatment.

Tam Fry, from the National Obesity Forum, is delighted at the new treatment. Tam said: “This could be the treatment that finally starts to reverse the obesity epidemic.”

