Spanish police remove abusive Irishman from Ryanair flight after he “removed his trousers”

Spanish Police removed an Irishman from a Ryanair flight travelling to Dublin after he became “abusive” and “removed his trousers.”

The Spanish Police escorted the man from the plane at Alicante Airport yesterday, February 7, after they were alerted by cabin crew before the plane had even taken off.

The FR7063 was delayed by nearly an hour “after a passenger became disruptive on board.”

Other passengers on the flight are said to have been “afraid” of the man after he displayed worrying behaviour and appeared intoxicated.

One passenger who was travelling with his wife, who was sitting opposite the man, recalled how he took his trousers off after sitting down, becoming increasingly disorderly.

“Nobody noticed anything when he got on, he didn’t seem too bad but when he sat down he got up and took off his trousers,” he told the Irish Mirror.

“[My wife] said that he said to the woman beside him that he gets very hot on the plane, and then she said to me, ‘I kind of copped then he was under the weather.’”

“He had bottles on his lap, maybe four or five litres of spirits, and the stewardess asked to take them off him because she wanted to stow them up safely.”

“But he wouldn’t let them go, he said they were presents and they weren’t taking them and he got a bit hysterical then.”

“Then they called the other cabin steward and he came down and they were just trying to pacify him and he got a bit abusive then and told them he couldn’t take his stuff and he had rights.”

By then, the doors to the plane had already been closed, cross-checks had been completed and the aircraft was ready to depart.

The man, who had put his trousers back on, “refused to cooperate with anything” and someone then “made the decision” to have him escorted off the flight.

“As [my wife] was saying from chatting with people afterwards, thank God they got him off because if he was like that now, what would he have been like in an hour’s time into the flight,” he said.

“[The cabin crew] handled it extremely well, there was no big bust-up, there was no violence.”

“It was three policemen who came on first, then there was another three, so I don’t know whether they thought he was going to get rough or not.”

The man caused even more delays when being escorted from the plane, making “a big deal about a suitcase,” however, it was later discovered that he had not even placed any luggage into the hold.

While passengers were “peed off” by the incident, they were also worried about how the situation could have escalated.

“People were afraid, they were more afraid of what could have happened if the stewardess had not intervened because he was getting lairy,” he said.

“He wasn’t threatening anyone…but you never know, if it was an hour into the flight it would have been twice as bad.”

“After the man was removed from the aircraft, the flight departed Alicante and subsequently landed in Dublin Airport at 5.03pm local time, just 23 minutes later than scheduled.”

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This flight from Alicante to Dublin (07 February) was delayed ahead of take-off after a passenger became disruptive on board.”

“Crew alerted local police who removed the passenger from the aircraft, and the flight departed following a short delay of approx. 40 mins. Ryanair apologises to affected passengers for this delay.”

