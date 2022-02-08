Prince Andrew to join the Queen at Philip’s remembrance service next month

Prince Andrew will attend a remembrance service for Prince Philip alongside the Queen next month.

According to reports, Prince Andrew will attend a remembrance service for Prince Philip alongside the Queen next month, March 29.

A royal source told The Sun: “Prince Andrew is expected at the service of thanksgiving as he is a son of the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Andrew is expected to attend the ceremony, which will see members of the royal family, as well as friends and colleagues of the Duke, gather at Westminster Abbey.

The event, a thanksgiving service for Philip, is one of three to be held next month.

The appearance will be just days after Andrew, 61, is due to give evidence under oath as part of the civil sex assault case against him.

The Duke is facing what is known as a deposition in a “neutral location” in London on March 10.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year will be celebrated with a variety of major events leading up to celebrations honouring her 70-year reign, beginning with a diplomatic reception hosted by Her Majesty at Windsor Castle on March 2.

On March 14, her Majesty is expected to appear in public with Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the first time in months at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey

It is not yet known whether Harry and Meghan will join the family for the celebrations.

