WATCH: Moment hero police officer smashes windows to rescue terrified dog from burning car

Watch the moment a hero police officer smashed windows to rescue a dog trapped in a burning car.

A terrified dog called Hank was dramatically rescued by a police officer in Colorado, USA, after he became trapped in a locked vehicle that was quickly filling up with smoke.

Video footage taken from Douglas County Deputy Michael Gregorek’s body cam shows smoke pouring from an SUV as Hank’s owner screams in panic to save his trapped pet.

Mr Gregorek smashed the back window of the vehicle using his baton and eventually managed to lift Hank, who was visibly frightened, to the safety of a snowbank.

Hank later made a full recovery.

Mr Gregorek has been praised for his actions in rescuing the animal in Castle Rock, south of Denver.

He said: “I just went in there and grabbed on.”

“(Hank’s) body had already kind of started to tense up, so I knew he was really in a bad way.”

“Nothing else really mattered at that point other than getting Hank out of the car.”

A neighbour told the deputy that his wife was a vet, however, by the time she arrived home, Hank was already sprinting around and ready to play, appearing to be recovered.

“I’m a dog parent,” Mr Gregorek said.

“My only child is my dog, so I would have done the same thing, whether it be baby, human, dog, cat.”

“A life is a life, and you kind of treat it as such in a situation like that.”

