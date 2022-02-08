Olympics 2022: athlete claims quarantine food is making her weak and unwell in viral Instagram post

An Olympic athlete at the Beijing 2022 Games has taken to Instagram claiming that the food she has been provided during her period in quarantine is making her unwell.

Russian biathlete Valeriia Vasnetsova has taken to Instagram claiming that the food she has been provided during her period in quarantine at the Beijing 2022 Games has been so bad that she is in physical pain and cries every day.

Vasnetsova posted on her Instagram account earlier this month, attaching an image of the unappealing food she has been given while in Covid quarantine at a local hotel.

The image shows a plate of plain pasta, some meat, a few potatoes and a sauce.

In her comment on the picture, Vasnetsova said the food is inedible and claimed that she has been given the same meal for “breakfast, lunch and dinner for five days already.”

“My stomach hurts,” Vasnetsova said.

“I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired.”

She added that the lack of nutrition in the food has caused her to drop weight: “My bones are already sticking out.”

According to the Associated Press, Vasnetsova is now getting better meals delivered to her following the Instagram post, including salmon and cucumbers.

Vasnetsova is not the only athlete to complain about conditions at the Games, with athletes and team managers hitting out at the venues, accommodation and food on offer in the Chinese capital’s winter Olympics village.

