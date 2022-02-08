Denmark: Newspaper apologises for publishing and promoting government propaganda during pandemic

Denmark: Newspaper apologises for publishing and promoting government propaganda during the pandemic.

A TOP newspaper from Denmark apologises for publishing and promoting government fear and propaganda during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We failed” is the title of Ekstra Bladet‘s piece written on January 7, which has now gone viral.

In the article, journalist Brian Weichardt declared that “THE CONSTANT mental alertness has worn out tremendously on all of us. That is why we – the press – must also take stock of our own efforts. And we have failed.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Ekstra Bladet, founded in 1904, said it should have done more due diligence in examining the government’s data and conclusions before reporting them: “For ALMOST two years, we – the press and the population – have been almost hypnotically preoccupied with the authorities’ daily corona data.

“WE HAVE NOT been vigilant enough at the garden gate when the authorities were required to answer what it actually meant that people are hospitalised with corona and not because of corona. Because it makes a difference. A big difference,” Weichardt writes.

“The official hospitalisation numbers have been shown to be 27 per cent higher than the actual figure for how many there are in the hospital, simply because they have corona. We only know that now.

“OF COURSE, it is first and foremost the authorities who are responsible for informing the population correctly, accurately and honestly. The figures for how many are sick and died of corona should, for obvious reasons, have been published long ago…”

Weichardt admits that the newspaper should have avoided adopting the Danish governments narrative on the vaccine and questioned superlatives that accompanied hospitals.

“The vaccines are consistently referred to as our ‘superweapon’. And our hospitals are called ‘super hospitals,'” he wrote.

“Nevertheless, these super-hospitals are apparently maximally pressured, even though almost the entire population is armed with a super-weapon.

“Even children have been vaccinated on a huge scale, which has not been done in our neighbouring countries,” Weichardt said.

“IN OTHER WORDS, there is something here that does not deserve the term ‘super’. Whether it’s the vaccines, the hospitals, or a mixture of it all, is every man’s bid. But in any case, the authorities’ communication to the population in no way deserves the term ‘super.’”

Reacting to the apology from the Danish newspaper, Scottish TV presenter Neil Oliver told GB News speculated whether newspapers and media outlets in other countries would release similar statements.

“I suspect that what’s happening is that it’s simply that newspaper, that organisation has realised that the jig is up. You know they’ve been caught out,” Neil said during the interview with GB News.

“They’re now trying to explain themselves and get themselves out of the hole that they’re in. I presume that the media organisations, mainstream media in the UK and elsewhere would try the same tactic but again I say I think it’s too late,” he added.

For more EU news, please click the link here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.