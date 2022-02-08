New Hard Rock Hotel in Marbella will be ready this summer

The first Hard Rock Hotel in Andalucia will open its doors in Marbella this June



Andalucia’s very first Hard Rock Hotel is scheduled to open this June. It is located in the city of Marbella, on the Costa del Sol. The hotel, decorated in the brand’s classic style, will offer 384 rooms, including 50 with suites, six restaurants, a rooftop terrace, and a swimming pool.

Its rooms and communal areas will feature references to Spanish art and music, according to the company.

“We will create a blend that reflects Spain’s important artistic culture”, commented Todd Hricko, who is the senior vice-president of Hard Rock Hotels Development. Mr Hricko went on to explain that they are searching for music, dance, and artistic memorabilia to decorate the hotel.

As he pointed out, “We want to create an authentic experience for guests that reflects both the hotel’s location and Hard Rock’s renowned collection, which has over 86,000 articles”.

Property investors Stoneweg acquired the hotel in Marbella last June, and according to Miguel Casas, the company’s general director, they plan to become the largest venue in the city catering for conventions and meetings. They will also incorporate a spa and wellness centre, with an indoor pool, along with a gym, and a Rock spa with a sauna.

“We’re very happy to bring the Hard Rock Hotels brand to the iconic Andalucia Plaza. We’ve always seen our brand as being perfectly aligned with the Costa del Sol and Marbella markets”, said Mr Casas.

Todd Hricko added, “We’ve had our sights set on the beautiful region of the Costa del Sol for quite some time, and we’re sure that Hard Rock Hotel Marbella will shine on the market”, as reported by surinenglish.com.

