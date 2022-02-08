Nerja pruning plan

As has been done in recent years, Nerja council, through the Department of Municipal Services, has launched the Pruning Plan with actions planned throughout the municipality.

Councilor Gema Garcia, accompanied by the gardener foreman Gustavo Garcia, announced the plans during a visit to Madrid street in the area of Punta Lara where these works are being carried out.

Garcia said: “This plan aims to improve the conservation of trees and green areas and municipal parks while improving the environment and removing dry broken and fallen branches that interfere with lighting and road signs.”

Work has already been carried out on Avda. de la Constitucion, Avda. Ciudad de Pescia and on Calle Real in Maro.

“We are going to work on all of the streets and squares of the town so that Nerja and Maro will be in its best condition to welcome tourists for the high season”.

