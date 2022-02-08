Nerja pruning plan

Nerja pruning plan
Nerja pruning plan

As has been done in recent years, Nerja council, through the Department of Municipal Services, has launched the Pruning Plan with actions planned throughout the municipality.

Councilor Gema Garcia, accompanied by the gardener foreman Gustavo Garcia, announced the plans during a visit to Madrid street in the area of Punta Lara where these works are being carried out.

Garcia said: “This plan aims to improve the conservation of trees and green areas and municipal parks while improving the environment and removing dry broken and fallen branches that interfere with lighting and road signs.”

Work has already been carried out on Avda. de la Constitucion, Avda. Ciudad de Pescia and on Calle Real in Maro.

“We are going to work on all of the streets and squares of the town so that Nerja and Maro will be in its best condition to welcome tourists for the high season”.

Laura Kemp
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

