Mum left crying with laughter as daughter shows off ‘cakes’ she’s made

A mum was left crying with laughter as her daughter showed off the ‘cakes’ she had made. The youngster declared herself a “master cake baker.”

The mum-of-two took to social media to share photos of her daughter’s cakes that she had “baked” using Play-Doh. She was left crying with laughter after her young daughter served up what appeared to be phallic-shaped cakes.

Sam revealed: “Evie loves to get the Play-Doh out and pretend to bake.

“She told us to go and sit down and she’d be back with some cakes.

“The next thing, she brought this tray out and they didn’t look much like cakes.

“I couldn’t stop laughing, I was crying. I couldn’t speak – I was laughing so hard.

“She’s so innocent. I said ‘Evie, they’re brilliant’ and she said ‘I’m not Evie, I’m a master cake baker’. Then she cut them up for us to ‘eat’.”

The cakes went viral on social media and gained many comments. One person said: “Lovely cakes. You’ve just got a dirty mind.”

One social media user stated: “What kind of Bake Off do you watch?”

Another fan commented on the cake shapes and said: “Oh my God. I thought it was a rocket bless her.”

Sam was unsure where her daughter got the cake shape idea from. She commented: “She’s so funny and without trying and she’s sassy. She’s an old lady in a little girl’s body, she’s so grown up. Kids are just so funny.

“I don’t know what she was trying to make the Play-Doh look like. The only difference between them all is that they’re all different colours.

“I have no idea where she got the shape idea from.

“It’s typical of her. She’s very creative and likes to make things in different shapes and sizes and make use of all the tools.”

