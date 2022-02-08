Mosquitoes are seeing red: How to avoid getting bitten this summer.

Scientists at the University of Washington in the United States have carried out new research into how mosquitoes decide who to bite. Research shows that mosquitoes seek carbon dioxide from our breath. The new research also surprisingly showed that mosquitoes looking for blood head towards certain colours including red, orange, black and cyan.

The research was published in the Nature Communications journal. The scientists commented: “Biting females ignore other colours, such as green, purple, blue and white,”

The research revealed that human skin regardless of its colour emits a strong orange-red “signal” to mosquitoes. This could be the key to helping you avoid getting bitten this summer.

“Knowing which colours attract hungry mosquitoes and which do not can help design better repellents, traps and other methods to keep mosquitoes at bay,” explained the authors.

The study’s lead author, Jeffrey Riffell commented: “Mosquitoes appear to use odours to help them distinguish what is nearby, such as a biting host,

“When they smell specific compounds, such as CO2 from our breath, that odour stimulates the eyes to look for specific colours and other visual patterns, which are associated with a potential host, and target them.

“One of the most common questions I get asked is ‘What can I do to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes?

“It’s often said that there are three main signals that attract mosquitoes: your breath, your sweat and your skin temperature. In this study, we found a fourth signal: the colour red, which can not only be found on your clothes, but also on everyone’s skin.

“No matter your skin tone, we all emit a strong red signature. Filtering out those attractive colours on our skin, or wearing clothing that avoids those colours, could be another way to prevent a mosquito bite.”

