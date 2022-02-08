Model who wrongly spent 74 days in prison for drug trafficking asks for €100,000 compensation

A Hungarian model is asking for €100,000 compensation after she was wrongly accused of drug trafficking and spent 74 days in prison.

Hungarian model Greta Gila was accused of drug trafficking in Italy and spent 74 days in prison, although it was later proven that the conviction was unjust.

Gila has now asked for €100,000 in compensation from the Italian State, her lawyer revealed today, February 8.

The model and winner of Miss Hungary 2018 was detained for drug trafficking at Rome’s Fiumicino airport in March 2019 before travelling to Japan. 22 kilos of cocaine were found in her co-worker’s suitcase, which was claimed to be Gila’s.

The 24-year-old, who at that time was in a hotel near the airport before taking the same flight to Japan, was arrested for international drug trafficking, although “there was no reason,” explained Gila’s lawyer Massimiliano Scaringella.

The model was imprisoned in Civitavecchia prison near the capital, where she spent 74 days until her lawyer managed to mitigate the precautionary measure allowing her to be released on the condition that she appear before the judicial police.

The error was “the superficiality of the first investigation by the police officers” and not the subsequent one carried out by the judges who acquitted her in December 2019 for the “unfounded nature of the crime,” according to Scaringella.

The lawyer stressed that “it is very important to be prudent when conducting investigations.”

With her modelling career ruined, Gila returned to Hungary and now wants €100,000 in compensation from the Italian State for the time spent in prison and the psychological damage caused.

“It is not a sufficient amount to compensate for the stress and fear that a person who is unjustly imprisoned suffers,” the lawyer pointed out.

On February 22, the Rome Court of Appeal must decide whether to accept the compensation request, which, according to her lawyer, “is not fair because it is not possible to quantify the trauma.”

Even so, Scaringella assured that, for the Italian system, it is an “adequate amount,” since the compensable amount for each day of imprisonment is usually little more than €200.

