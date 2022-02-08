Just in: masks scrapped in school playgrounds

Breaking News – Masks will no longer be compulsory in school playgrounds as of Thursday.

Today, February 8, the Minister of Health Carolina Darias announced to the Council of Ministers that the mask will no longer be compulsory in school playgrounds and that the Public Health Commission is also studying shortening quarantines to between 3 and 5 days.

Spain has recorded 335 new deaths from Covid since last Friday, February 4 – a very high figure that has remained at around 200 deaths per day for almost two weeks – while the incidence has fallen below 2,000 cases for the first time since the start of this year.

In the last three days, 120,818 new infections have been recorded, however, the pressure on hospitals has decreased. There is a 12.8 per cent occupancy in regular rooms, while in intensive care units (ICUs), the number of beds occupied by Covid patients has fallen to 19.5 per cent.

The mandatory use of masks outdoors in Spain is expected to be abolished today, in a meeting of the Council of Ministers. This royal decree will finally put an end to the mandatory use of facemasks outdoors in Spain. The elimination of the mask on the street will be effective as of Thursday 10, once the norm enters the BOE.

