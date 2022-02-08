Marc Overmars dismissed as sporting director of Ajax Amsterdam amid texting scandal

Marc Overmars has been dismissed as sporting director of Dutch football giants Ajax Amsterdam “with immediate effect”



Dutch football giants Ajax Amsterdam have announced the immediate dismissal of its sporting director, Marc Overmars. This follows news that came out recently about a series of ‘inappropriate messages’ that the former footballing legend had allegedly sent to several female members of the club’s staff, with which he is accused of sexual harassment.

A statement published by the Dutch club on its website acknowledged that the 48-year-old former Arsenal and Barcelona winger would leave “with immediate effect”.

Speaking on the club’s website, Overmars said, “Last week I was confronted with reports about my behaviour, and how this has come across to others. Unfortunately, I didn’t realise that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days. I apologise”.

“Certainly for someone in my position this behaviour is unacceptable. I now see that, but it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax”, he explained.

Leen Meijaard, the club’s supervisory board chairman described Overmars as “the best football director Ajax has had”, adding, “This is a dramatic situation for everyone involved”.

“It is devastating for the women who have had to deal with this behaviour. When we heard the news, we immediately acted”, bringing an end to Overmars’ ten years in the prestigious role at Ajax.

“He has really gone over the line and continuing as director was not an option, as he recognised himself. It is extremely painful for everyone”, Meijaard stated.

Edwin van der Sar, a former teammate, now Ajax chief executive, commented, “I feel responsible to help colleagues. A safe sport, and working climate are very important. We will pay more attention to this in the future”.

Adding, “Marc and I have been playing together since the early 1990s, and we have been colleagues for almost 10 years now. That has now come to a very abrupt end”.

Between 1992 and 1997, Overmars made more than 130 appearances for Ajax. During this time he won the Champions League, three Eredivisie titles, and the Dutch Cup. In 1997 he joined Arsenal, winning the League and Cup double with the Gunners, as reported by bbc.com.

Director of Football Affairs Marc Overmars will leave Ajax with immediate effect. He made this decision after discussions in recent days with the Supervisory Board and CEO Edwin van der Sar and communicated his intentions to them. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 6, 2022

