Jeremy Clarkson left feeling ‘out of his depth’

Jeremy Clarkson has been left feeling ‘out of his depth.’ The former Top Gear presenter has admitted feeling out of his depth after handing over a quarter of a million pounds.

The former Top Gear presenter has delighted fans recently with his Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm. Clarkson has admitted that despite numerous business deals he still feels out of his depth.

Clarkson decided to buy a farm in Oxfordshire in 2009. His business endeavour has led to a popular TV series. In 2019 Clarkson decided to take over the farm and run it himself.

Speaking to The Times Clarkson recently said: “Over the years I’ve done some business stuff, and every single time I vow that I’ll never do it again, because I’m always out of my depth.

“I never know what anyone is talking about until someone comes round and tells me I’ve got to hand over a quarter of a million pounds.”

He went on to add: “Then, when I look surprised, they point to page 96 of the small print, paragraph 4, subsection 2b, which always says, ‘Blah blah blah you will then hand over £250,000’.”

Clarkson had planned to expand his farm in West Oxfordshire. The town council received many complaints though against his 60 seater restaurant and car park idea.

Local residents were opposed to the plans and more than 50 objections were received by the council. Last month Clarkson appeared at a West Oxon District Council meeting where he made a personal plea.

This was unsuccessful though and the council deemed his plans were “out of keeping” with the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

