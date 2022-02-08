Watch: Granada driver spotted driving the A-7 motorway in opposite direction to avoid drug stop

Watch: Granada driver spotted driving the A-7 motorway in the opposite direction to avoid drug stop.

GUARDIA Civil have finally tracked down a driver in Granada who was spotted driving in opposite direction along the A-7 motorway to apparently avoid a drug control stop set up by officers.

Video footage released on Tuesday, February 8 shows a car heading in the wrong direction for around eight kilometres after stopping and turning around to avoid being identified in a drug control point. The police control was set up at kilometre 367 of the A-7, at the height of Mamola, for vehicles travelling towards Almería.

The driver, who was finally tracked by officers, drove on the A-7 motorway in the opposite direction to traffic from kilometre 367 to 359, between La Mamola and Castillo de Baños on January 11.

According to a statement released by the Guardia Civil, officers noticed a black BMW brake sharply, turn around in the road and flee at high speed in the opposite direction of the traffic after spotting the police check-point.

“The driver endangered the lives of the occupants of the numerous vehicles that passed him for eight kilometres, until kilometre 359, at the Castillo de Baños exit, where he momentarily left the motorway only to rejoin it and continue his journey towards Pomegranate in the correct lanes,” the statement said, noting that a Guardia Civil traffic patrol attempted to intercept the vehicle at Castell de Ferro.

Using images captured from traffic camera footage by the Traffic Control Centre in Malaga, officers found out the registration number of the vehicle and were able to link it to a car registered in Granada, belonging to a Granada resident.

Investigada una persona por conducir en sentido contrario en la autovía durante ocho kilómetros para evitar un control. Al observar a los agentes en la autovía el investigado frenó el coche y se dio la vuelta para evitar ser identificado.https://t.co/xTC2gbloVs pic.twitter.com/CK6dBRHy3C

— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) February 8, 2022

