Barcelona FC: General manager Ferran Reverter resigns.

THE general manager of Barcelona FC, Ferran Reverter, resigns citing “personal and family reasons”, according to the club on Tuesday, February 8.

Ferran Reverter informed Barcelona president Joan Laporta of his wish to resign from his position as Chief Executive Officer for personal and family reasons, a club statement revealed. His resignation will come into effect as soon as the club has appointed a new CEO.

Reverter, who was officially appointed CEO of Barcelona Football Club on July 1, 2021, joined the LaLiga club in order to help restructure the debt, reduce the payroll and strike new partnership agreements. Barcelona, who find themselves in 4th place, have struggled financially and have lost ground on rivals Real Madrid in the top Spanish league, who are currently 15 points ahead of the Catalan club.

Ferran Reverter said in a statement: “It is almost been a year now since I left Germany to return to Barcelona for family reasons and shortly after I accepted the offer from president Joan Laporta to become CEO of the club.

“These have been passionate months and I thank the president for his trust and, above all, his enthusiasm and capacity for leadership that mean FC Barcelona now has a first-class executive team that is able to reposition Barça as a world leader,” he said.

“Personally, I have put in much effort and dedication during these months, but I now wish to focus on the reason why I returned to Barcelona, which is to spend more time on personal and family projects,” he concluded.

For their part, the club said president Joan Laporta and his Board of Directors wish to “publicly express their gratitude to Ferran Reverter for his commitment and good work as head of the FC Barcelona executive during this time.”

