F1 will NOT allow drivers to take the knee

Formula 1 will move away from taking the knee in 2022.

Formula 1 has previously set aside a specific time in the pre-race build-up for drivers to take the knee or for any other gesture they prefer.

Drivers will be free to make any gesture that they wish to in their own time.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Sky F1: “We have to not have to do politics. But I think now it’s a matter from gesture to action. Now the action is the focus on the diversity of our community. And this is the first step.”

Domenicali said that this is the final decision on the matter and that the previous ceremonies where drivers took the knee had served its purpose well.

“I think that the gesture has been already important for the ones that believed that it was an important gesture,” he said.

“We need to respect everyone as always, but now is the time to move on and take some other action.”

Lewis Hamilton, who has been pushing for diversity, has apparently been briefed on the new plans.

Domenicali said of Hamilton’s return to the spotlight: “From what I know and what I see, I saw the last picture of Lewis with the right positivity in his face and his gesture.”

“I think that is important because Lewis is an incredible asset, not only for our sport, but for the world. And Lewis, he has in front of him a possibility to be, you know, for the eighth time, a world champion.”

“I’m pretty sure that he’s totally focused on this objective because this year, there will be so many new things, so many new variables, and that will allow these champions to be so attractive.”

“Going back to Lewis, I’m sure that he’s totally dedicated to make sure that he can really have his chance to be for the eighth time the world champion.”

F1 has taken other steps to improve diversity, such as extending its commitment to its engineering scholarship programme for under-represented groups and it is also looking at offering job opportunities through apprenticeships and internships across its business.

