Breaking: Huge explosions heard in Abu Dhabi ahead of Chelsea’s Club World Cup game.

TWO huge explosions were heard in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, February 8 ahead of Chelsea’s Club World Cup game in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates. Videos appear to show a blast hitting a hotel in the city centre, with some news outlets claiming it was hit by a rocket.

🇦🇪🚨 — INITIAL REPORTS: Video shows an explosion in a building in Abu Dhabi, UAE which was possibly hit by a Houthi rocket attack. Two explosions have been heard so far — Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/LHJU2LKGe2 — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) February 8, 2022

In fact, the explosions are believed to have happened 20 km from the hotel where the Brazilian side Palmeiras are said to be staying, according to Brazilian news outlet, Brasil Urgente.

Pictures on social media show a building on fire, with some eyewitnesses claiming a missile was fired. One eyewitness said that they heard two explosions but could only see what appeared to be a fire.

Another eyewitness said: “Urgent! Explosion in Abu Dhabi. Suspect that a missile would have hit the city.”

Earlier, Palmeiras played Egyptian side Al Ahly at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, in a game the Brazilian team won 2-0. The team will now face the winner of Chelsea vs Al-Hilal, who play on Wednesday, February 9.

Videos show a large emergency service presence in the city centre following the explosions.

#BREAKING: There Are Reports Of At Least One Explosion In Abu Dhabi, UAE Which Has Prompted A Massive Emergency Response. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/1XzPQpnB9U — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) February 8, 2022

According to local media reports, two explosions were heard by people on the street, which was blocked off for investigation. Residents were reportedly spotted fleeing the city centre while police arrived at the scene and it is not known if the explosions are the result of a terrorist attack, according to the Sun.

NEW – reports of 1, possibly 2 explosions in #AbuDhabi. Large police & emergency response presence outside one tower that some in the area say may have been hit by a rocket. pic.twitter.com/6knk1X2kLv — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) February 8, 2022

There is still no verification on the cause of the explosions and small fire reported at a hotel in Abu Dhabi and it is not known whether there have been any casualties.

However, reports from local news outlets in the UAE capital claim that fire crews controlled a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building on Hamdan Street and that the accident did not result in any injuries.

In fact, since the explosion, the Emirates News Agency has stated: “The competent teams put out the fire, evacuated the building as a precaution, and controlled the situation, and the cooling process is underway, and the damages caused by the fire are limited.

“The authority confirmed that all concerned teams deal with the situation directly and calls on the public to elicit information from its official sources and to avoid circulating rumours and incorrect information.”

According to flight tracking experts, UAE authorities suspended flights as a result of the unknown explosions in downtown Abu Dhabi over fears of a terrorist attack. However, following the delay, Al Bateen and Abu Dhabi International airports are now operating as normal.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you if any more information is made available.

