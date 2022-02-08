Don’t Bite: New phishing scam warning in Spain. The National Police are warning people to be aware of a phishing scam.

The National Police took to Twitter to warn about a new scam. This scam begins by people receiving a text message on their mobile phone. The message then warns the user that they are logged on from a different device. The message then asks the user to verify their details and follow the link.

According to the police, the message reads: “You are logged in from a new device, if it wasn’t you, verify immediately.” The message is followed by a link that the criminals hope you will click.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The police have warned that you should not follow the link and that the SMS messages should be deleted.

Cybercriminals are increasingly using phishing scams to extract people’s details. The National Police have also said that you can report any phishing scams to them so that officers can warn other people. This will allow the police to prevent more people from falling for the scam.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.