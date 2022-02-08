Covid numbers in Spain – Tuesday, February 8

Here are the Covid numbers in Spain for Tuesday, February 8, released by the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain today, Tuesday, February 8, collected from the autonomous communities. They show that 43,831 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours. This is added to the 120,818 infections reported yesterday, Monday 7.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, a total of 10,439,302 positive cases of coronavirus have now been recorded. Today’s figures reveal a decrease in infections compared to the previous week, in which 77,873 positives were registered.

The accumulated incidence stands at 1,893.35 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. This marks a reduction of 104.44 points, compared to Monday’s 1,997.79 points.

In this Tuesday’s report, 361 new deaths have been added. That brings the total number of deaths in Spain with a positive diagnostic test to 94,931 since the virus arrived in Spain. 762 people have died in the last week.

There are currently 15,206 patients hospitalised for Covid-19 throughout Spain (15,991 yesterday), and 1,768 in the ICU (1,838 yesterday).

In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,456 admissions (1,337 yesterday), and 2,142 registrations (1,015 yesterday). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 12.20 per cent (12.83 per cent yesterday), and in ICUs at 18.76 per cent (19.56 per cent yesterday).


Between January 28 and February 3, the autonomous communities have carried out 1,281,280 diagnostic tests, of which 533,223 have been PCR, and 748,057 antigen tests, with an overall rate of 2,724.61 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 31.16 per cent, compared to 31.69 per cent yesterday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below five per cent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’, as reported by elespanol.es.

