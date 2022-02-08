Could ‘volcano tourism’ help La Palma get back on its feet? The Cumbre Vieja eruption lasted for a staggering 85 days. Locals are now looking for a way forward.

The volcanic eruption began last September and saw thousands of people evacuated and hundreds of homes destroyed by molten lava. Earthquakes also shook the island of La Palma.

The Canary Islands government and locals are now considering the possibility of volcano or seismic tourism.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Canary Islands tourism chiefs are looking into taking advantage of 70-metre lava walls to entice tourists to the island and tourists are readily clamouring for volcano themed tours.

Hawaii and Iceland also turned to volcano tourism after they were hit by volcanic eruptions.

Some people fear though that the sight of tourists taking in the lava flow sites could be painful to local residents who lost everything.

Mariano Hernández Zapata head of the island’s government explained to Reuters that the volcano has created opportunities. She explained: “Despite unleashing so much destruction, the volcano has created opportunities and tourism is one of them.”

The number of cruise ships heading for La Palma has already increased.

The Canary Island tourism minister Yaiza Castilla stated: “Now is the moment to take advantage of the wave of favourable interest towards the island from Spain and outside to convert this into tourist activity, showing that La Palma is a safe destination.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.