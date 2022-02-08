Can you get fined for displaying more than one ITV sticker on your vehicle?

Will the police fine you if you have more than one coloured sticker from the ITV on your windscreen?



The Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV) in Spain is responsible for reviewing and ensuring that vehicles in circulation maintain safety conditions above the minimum required, in order to minimize the risk of accidents due to technical causes, and reduce exhaust gas emissions.

For this, the law establishes a minimum periodicity with which the vehicles must pass it, as well as extraordinary situations that require going to the revision. Each of these inspections is corroborated with the characteristic sticker that is placed on the windscreen of the car when the test has been satisfactorily passed.

The main function of this sticker is to enable police officers to quickly identify whether the vehicle in question is in good driving condition or not. According to the General Vehicle Regulations, the sticker must be placed in the upper right corner of the windshield on its inner side.

This symbol is mandatory and all cars must display it, in accordance with the General Vehicle Regulations. Not having the ITV sticker on the car can lead to a fine of €80.

We have all seen cars with different coloured ITV stickers displayed

Keeping stickers on the windscreen from previous revisions, and placing the latest, updated sticker in a place other than that stipulated by the regulations, is a bad practice. It should be taken into account that accumulating stickers on the windscreen instead of removing one to put the new one in its place, makes the driver lose some visibility at the wheel.

Article 19 of the General Traffic Regulations establishes that the glazed surface of a vehicle must allow the driver to see all the way, without interference from sheets or adhesives.

So, as this text leaves a fairly broad interpretation, a possible sanction may be left to the discretion of the police officer, if he considers that the accumulation of stickers hinders driving by preventing a good view of the road, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

