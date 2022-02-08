New technology is bringing bank branches closer to rural areas of Spain’s Andalucia.

A new technology solution has been presented by the Andalucian Government along with Vodafone and Caja Rural del Sur. The technology aims to allow people in rural areas with no bank branches to have access to banking services.

The new devices connect to the Vodafone network and allow a Caja Rural del Sur advisor to attend to customers remotely.

According to the Junta de Andalucia: “This solution, included in the Vodafone Business solutions portfolio, is presented through a very easy to use device that would be installed in locations that lack banking services.

“This device allows communication between the customer and a personal advisor as if it were a face-to-face visit, generating records and evidence of the agreements reached.”

The personal advisor will be able to annotate drawings to help ensure everything is fully understood.

The Junta de Andalucia added: “The solution, created by Zerintia Technologies and Asseco Spain in collaboration with Vodafone, is conceived and designed to serve customers of any age without barriers and without technological knowledge of any kind, and allows the customer to maintain their independence in carrying out formalities, signing documents, etc… with the security of doing it correctly.”

The project is only in its pilot phase at the moment but new locations will be added soon.

Rafael Alcaide, Vodafone’s regional director in Andalucia, said: “We are very proud to collaborate in a project as unique as this one, which allows users to access an essential service such as banking independently, without having to travel and with security. This is the true purpose of digitalisation, to make users’ daily lives easier, in a simple and inclusive way, without leaving anyone out because of their age, social position or area of residence”.

