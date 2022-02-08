Breaking: Brit ticketholder claims massive £109m EuroMillions jackpot. The lucky lotto winner is now richer than Harry Styles.

One lucky Brit has claimed a staggering £109 million from Friday night’s mega-draw. The Times lists Harry styles as number 10 on the young rich list but this lucky lotto winner is now richer than Harry. The winner has now stepped forward to claim the prize.

The lucky winner had opted for numbers 3, 25, 38, 43 and 49 and the Lucky Star numbers 3 and 7.

Senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery Andy Carter previously said: “What an amazing night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s whopping £109.9m special EuroMillions Super Jackpot.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.

“National Lottery players make a huge difference to National Lottery Good Causes across the country generating more than £30m every week.”

He went on to add: “Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2bn has been distributed to date across the UK to help tackle the impact of coronavirus.”

Speaking to The Sun Online Mr Carter gave the ticketholder some advice on how to cope with winning such a large amount of money.

Mr Carter said: “Take your time. When people do win, it suddenly becomes serious, so people aren’t often as gregarious as they think they will be.

“It is a bit of a huge shock. And sometimes you can be sort of concerned with the shock, you forget to celebrate.

“And actually winning the lottery is a fantastic and amazing thing to happen to anybody.

“For your own sake, you want to look back and think actually, I shall never ever forget this.

“Because I think if anything happens to your life – if you get married, if you move house, if you have a child – you celebrate it.”

