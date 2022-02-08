Boris Johnson begins cabinet reshuffle

Determined to stay Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson has started to reshuffle his cabinet moves that he hopes will rebuild confidence in his leadership.

The changes announced so far are:

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Brexit hardliner and Johnson loyalist, has been named as chief whip. He vacates the role of Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas, to take up a role that in which he has previous experience. Stuart Andrew has been moved from his post as deputy chief whip to become housing minister. Mark Spencer formerly chief whip is appointed leader in the House of Commons. Jacob Rees-Mogg moves from his post as leader to Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government efficiency in what is seen as a sideway move.

The moves haven’t been welcomed by everyone with criticism of the 11th change in housing ministers in 12 years.

Responding to the reshuffle Angela Rayner MP, Labour’s Deputy Leader, has repeated her comments on what the opposition is describing as “the government ignoring a parliamentary debate on the Conservatives’ cost of living crisis in order to carry out a mini reshuffle.

“Today, the Labour Party frontbench was in Parliament proposing measures to tackle food poverty caused by an inflation crisis created in Downing Street and supporting the mental health of our children and young people – vital topics affecting families across the country.

“What was Boris Johnson doing? Reshuffling the deckchairs when he’s already hit an iceberg.

“Labour is committed to security, prosperity and respect for everyone. Boris Johnson is desperately trying to save his own skin.”

With Boris Johnson undertaking a mini reshuffle, expectations are that more changes could follow.

