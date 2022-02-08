The parents of a two-year-old boy urgently needing heart surgery have rejected blood donations from vaccinated donors.

The parents of a two-year-old boy with heart disease needing an urgent and delicate heart operation at the Sant’Orsola hospital in Bologna have rejected blood transfusions from donors vaccinated against Covid-19.

The parents have contacted anti-vaccination movements to find “volunteers” willing to donate blood. The Sant’Orsola hospital, according to the transfusion centre, is opposed to this because blood donations must follow very strict and precise legal protocols to guarantee safety.

The National Blood Center (CNS) has reiterated the importance of these protocols: “The blood of those vaccinated is absolutely safe. From the moment a person is vaccinated, 48 hours must pass before they can donate blood because we must be sure that they do not have reactions to the vaccination and that they are in good health,” said the director of the CNS, Vincenzo De Angelis.

“In the blood, there is no vaccine. In any case, when prophylaxis is done, the antibodies that develop after vaccination will be there, but the vaccine is certainly not transfused with blood.”

“Let us remember that today almost 90 per cent of the Italian population is vaccinated. We are doing blood transfusions and, certainly, we have not registered any adverse reactions.”

There is false information that has created fears that the blood will coagulate or that it contains substances dangerous to a child.

The case is now in the hands of a Modena judge. The magistrate has listened to the parents, whose theory is summed up in one sentence: “The blood of the vaccinated is dangerous.”

Assisted by a lawyer, the parents have provided information to the judge on religious motivations and alleged medical reasons related to the child’s illness.

The operation has been postponed for weeks due to the parents’ decision.

The Sant’Orsola hospital announced today: “The child’s situation is critical; it is not possible to continue postponing the intervention.”

A decision from the judge is expected shortly.

