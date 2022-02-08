Antequera Regional Hospital new emergency room works completed

The works to transform the emergency area of Antequera Regional Hospital have been completed



Anybody visiting the emergency room of the Antequera Regional Hospital will now be able to wait in comfort in a completely renovated and enabled area. Around €900,000 was invested in transforming the original 500m² area into the new 800m² sanitary area.

This newly opened facility was visited today, Monday, February 7, by Belen Jimenez the hospital’s managing director, accompanied by Manuel Baro, the mayor of Antequera.

Ms Jimenez said of the completed project, “These types of actions are aimed at improving and reinforcing the necessary double circuit, so that both Covid patients and those who do not have the virus are treated with full guarantees”.

“In addition, the new arrangement of consultations means that there is less patient traffic through different areas of the hospital, and that, in addition to increasing the comfort of citizens, guarantees greater speed and safety in care”, she explained.

The new emergency area has its own diagnostic testing services, without having to go from one area to another. All that remains to be finished now is the internal connection of the different areas that have been affected by the work, with the waiting rooms being the last to be completed.

Two new triage consultation rooms, four general consultation rooms, and one pediatric consultation have been added, with which the number of consultation rooms has increased by seven.

Together with the rest of the equipment improvements in the new section, a budget of €1.6 million has been spent, framed in the Investment Plan of the Junta de Andalucia for health infrastructures.

Mayor Manuel Baron highlighted that “there has never been so much investment in health infrastructure in Antequera for more than 20 years. When the new hospital was built the Andalucian Government responded with actions to the needs raised”.

“After the imminent opening of the emergency rooms in the centre of the city, we continue with the good news regarding the health facilities of our city, concluding on this occasion the extension of the multipurpose emergencies, both for patients, and with regard to the areas dedicated to relatives”, he continued, as reported by diariosur.es.

