Animal abuse in Spain. West Ham’s Kurt Zouma has been filmed kicking his cat. This has led to the RSPCA being flooded with complaints in the UK. In Spain though how do you go about reporting animal abuse.

The new animal protection law in Spain means that pets should now be treated as sentient beings.

The Congress of Deputies recently approved changes to the legal regime of animals in Spain. In the eyes of the law, pets are now considered to be “sentient beings” in Spain. Due to this change to the law, animals now have rights and should not be considered as objects as they were in the past.

Sadly, during the coronavirus pandemic, the number of animal abuse cases increased.

Anyone who recognises a case of animal abuse should report it to the authorities. This can be done by contacting the Guardia Civil or Seprona or your local police force. In some areas, complaints can also be made at the town hall.

According to Hogarmania, you can contact the authorities to report animal abuse using the following details.


[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]


or using the free telephone number to give notice of the complaint: 062”

 

