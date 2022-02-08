Andalucia: President Juanma Moreno does not fully support withdrawal of mandatory masks outdoors in Spain.

Andalucia: President Juanma Moreno does not fully support the withdrawal of mandatory masks outdoors, which comes to an end in Spain this week.

FOLLOWING the announcement from Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, that the mandatory use of masks outdoors will be scrapped this week, President of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, said he does not fully support the withdrawal of the measure across Spain.

“In a week, the Government has decided to make masks mandatory and has then decided to scrap it,” the Andalucian president said.

“In these decisions, autonomous communities have been mere extras,” he said.

The decision to drop the mandatory mask measure for outdoors was announced on Friday, February 4 by Health Minister Darias, who said that the proposal to scrap the measure will go to the Council of Ministers today (Tuesday, February 8), with the “idea that [the end of the rule] will be published on Wednesday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and be effective from Thursday, February 10,“ Darias told the Hoy por Hoy show.

However, as reported in the La Opinion de Malaga, Moreno said that although Andalucia will be respectful of the Government’s decision and abide by it, “we still ask our residents to be prudent because sadly the pandemic is still among us.”

Moreno also reiterated that the use of masks in crowds will still be “expected” although it is not a rule they are going to “enforce” because of the royal decree set to be issued this week.

As the paper reports, the Andalucian government have been keen on keeping masks mandatory and exploring further use of the Covid passport in order to avoid implementing more far-reaching restrictions.

