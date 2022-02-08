A Place In The Sun’s Laura Hamilton breaks silence after shock split from husband

A Place In The Sun’s Laura Hamilton breaks silence after shock split from her husband Alex Goward.

Laura Hamilton had been married to Alex Goward for 10 years. The couple had been together for a total of 13 years. The pair have two children together, Rocco, eight, and Tahlia, six.

According to the A Place In The Sun presenter, the decision to split was mutual. The separation was announced last month shortly before Laura headed off to Spain for a break.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Laura has broken her silence over the shock split. She is now setting up house alone. Laura told Hello! Magazine: “It was a chapter of my life that I am now closing, and I have so many happy memories.”

Despite having separated the pair are determined to ensure that their children are happy.

Laura said that she is not looking for love right now. The split has not put her off relationships in the future even though it has been difficult.

Laura commented: “There have been times I have been so overwhelmed with sadness.”

Laura revealed that her 30s were a fantastic part of her life. She said: “I have had some of the best years of my life.”

When asked about hitting 40 soon she said: “There is a quote about when it is scary to jump, that is when you should or you never move on in life.

“That is how I feel about my forties, even if at times it feels quite scary and daunting. I am ready to face and embrace everything that is thrown at me.”

Previously Laura announced the news of the couple’s split. The announcement included a quote that read: “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”

Laura added: “This isn’t something I ever thought I’d be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated.

“Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time. Laura.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.