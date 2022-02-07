Why you should consider taking out a prepaid funeral plan with Golden Leaves today

Have you ever thought about the difficulties your loved ones may have after your death? Taking out a prepaid funeral plan with Golden Leaves can help them deal with problems related to the language barrier and strict legal requirements in a foreign country.

Arranging a funeral can be extremely distressing at the best of times, but even more so when the funeral is to take place in a foreign country. Below we give you just some of the ways in which taking out a prepaid funeral plan with Golden Leaves can help.

Relieve pressure on loved ones

Funerals may be very different in the UK and other countries. In Spain, funerals are usually held within 48 hours of your death, but the process is much slower in the UK. Your grieving relatives may not know how to register a death or who to contact in your foreign place of residence, which may be complicated by the long distances that they need to travel to be there. A prepaid funeral plan can take some of the pressure off your relatives by helping them through the funeral arrangements in Spain.

No concerns about the language barrier

Your loved ones may not speak Spanish. The language barrier can be an added source of stress when trying to organise a funeral in another country. Pre-planning with Golden Leaves can free your relatives of this problem thanks to their bilingual specialists who know all about the process.

No concerns about legal issues

There are also a number of European legal regulations which may be difficult for the average person to understand. Golden Leaves can walk your friends and family through all legal matters and help them to better understand so that they do not feel that they have been left on their own.

All it takes is one phone call

Golden Leaves has a 24-hour emergency international helpline with operators who speak various different European languages. All it takes is one phone call to get the process underway. The operator will connect you with their 24-hour Bereavement Manager, who will be the person to take you through the process step-by-step.

Arrangements for two countries

Not only does the Golden Leaves plan cover you for death in your country of residence (Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Malta or Gibraltar), but you will also be covered in case of death in the UK. However, there may possibly be additional costs due to differences in the ways in which funerals are arranged in each country.

Option for repatriation

Although many expats wish to have their funeral in their country of residence, Golden Leaves offers a special option for repatriation, which allows for your body to be taken back to your home country and your funeral to be held there.

Avoid the rising prices of funerals

Buying a prepaid funeral plan today means that you can plan your funeral as you wish and the costs will be taken care of today, regardless of how much prices rise in the future.

