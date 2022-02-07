US pastor livestreams Harry Potter and Twilight book-burning session: “It’s witchcraft one hundred per cent”

A pastor in the US state of Tennessee livestreamed a bonfire in which he and his churchgoers could be seen burning books such as Harry Potter and Twilight, and saying “it’s witchcraft one hundred per cent”.

Last week, a pastor in the US state of Tennessee held a bonfire to burn “witchcraft” books, which included copies of the Harry Potter and Twilight series. This incident was the latest to occur as part of the growing trend of book censorship that is rising in the country.

Global Vision Bible Church leader Greg Locke led the book-burning bonfire in Nashville, the state capital, on the night of February 2, according to the Nashville Scene.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Bring all your Harry Potter stuff. Laugh all you want haters. I don’t care. IT’S WITCHCRAFT 100 PER CENT,” said Locke in an Instagram post on Monday. “All your “Twilight” books and movies. That mess is full of spells, demonism, shape-shifting and occultism,” he added.

Locke is known for his advocacy of conspiracy theories on social media. He was recently banned on the social networking site Twitter for spreading misinformation about covid-19 vaccines, which he called “sugar water”.

The book-burning comes at a time of growing criticism in the country of certain books, and there have been calls to ban the teaching of some of them in schools on political or religious grounds.

In late January, McMinn County, also in the state of Tennessee and home to more than 50,000 people, censored Maus, a popular comic book about the Holocaust, on grounds that it depicted nude bodies and used profanities that involve the name of God.

The graphic cartoon, signed by cartoonist Art Spiegelman, won the 1992 Pulitzer Prize, and it was so popular that it was adopted as teaching material by many schools as a way of showing the horrors of the Holocaust.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.