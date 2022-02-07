TORREMOLINOS plans to make much more of its Conference Centre according to Mayor Margarita del Cid as she opened the Third Bodaeventos exhibition on Saturday February 5.

This wedding fair ran for two days and attracted more than 40 exhibitors offering a complete range of different services for the bride and groom to be.

According to del Cid “The Council intends to make the Conference Centre a focus for attracting investment, promoting activities and hosting new event beyond the usual scope in the calendar of this facility, so that we take advantage of its full potential and make it a much more appealing place for congress tourism and much more.”

“We believe that much more can be made of it, and for this reason, in the coming weeks we will announce some of the actions that we are already working on and that will surely maximise the possibilities of one of the most unique buildings in Torremolinos” she added.

From the wedding fair, accompanied by other members of the Council she visited the Plaza del Remo, in Carihuela, one of the places where activities related to the 28th Rockin’ Race Jamboree took place and observed “The atmosphere in the town is unbeatable; an authentic trip to the American 50s, with a very special aesthetic and musical culture.”

