The colourful Torrox Carnival returns for 2022

Torrox Carnival 2022 will kick off its festivities on Monday, February 28 until Saturday, March 19.

The Torrox carnival will be celebrated on several days over the next month in a colourful festival full of music and magic.

The carnival will open on February 28, where the presentation of the Golden Mask will take place from 5pm as well as a performance by the Peña Poti-Poti.

The parades will take place in March, the first will take place in the historic centre of Torrox on March 12 and the second will take place on the El Morche promenade on March 19.

On Saturday, March 12, a runway will be created in the Plaza de la Constitucion, a completely open and very large space in Torrox Pueblo, “making it easier for all those attending to enjoy the costume display,” said the councillor for Festivals and Popular Traditions Salvador Escudero.

On March 19, the carnival will take place on the Paseo Maritimo in El Morche “with the parade along the promenade which will delight all those attending and taking part in the competition.”

The Fiestas councillor announced that both of the parades in March will be held in the afternoon and will close with the Pop FM concert which is enjoyable for audiences of all ages.

The mayor of Torrox, Oscar Medina, has invited people to participate and attend these exciting carnival events where there will be costume contests with prizes in various categories.

As for the timings of the parades, Salvador Escudero explained that they will follow the same programming as 2020’s carnival and will be held in open spaces for health and safety.

Medina said that although we must not lower our guard and we must continue to be careful with regards to the Covid pandemic, “our residents have the right to enjoy themselves.” He also called for responsibility when it comes to maintaining the recommended health measures such as social distancing.

For more information on the Torrox Carnival please go to the town hall website http://torrox.es/

