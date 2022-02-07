Ten arrests for misappropriation of high-end vehicles in Spain

National Police officers have dismantled a criminal organisation that was operating in the provinces of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​allegedly dedicated to the misappropriation of high-end rental vehicles.

A total of 10 individuals were arrested, and nine vehicles recovered. These vehicles were initially obtained through rental or assignment contracts, using stolen documentation, and forged driving licences. They were subsequently sold in good faith to third parties, who became victims of a scam.

This investigation began when officers were informed of the misappropriation of two vehicles in the provinces of Malaga and Madrid. In both cases, they were high-end passenger cars, and, moreover, they had been rented by the same person.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



After analysing the information collected, the investigators confirmed the existence of a criminal group specialising in the commission of misappropriations of luxury vehicles, fraud, and forgery of documents.

Once the vehicles were in their possession, the gang falsified the physical and documentary identification elements of the vehicles, giving them the appearance of legality, before selling them to the unsuspecting third party.

The gang even reported some of the vehicles falsely stolen

On some occasions, once they acquired the cars, they falsely reported their theft to try to avoid possible criminal responsibilities. Likewise, they acquired damaged vehicles at low cost – whose repair was economically unfeasible – to launder the previously stolen vehicles.

As the investigation progressed, the officers identified the person who had rented the two original vehicles, as well as one of his accomplices. From this, managed to identify the rest of the members of the network.

Three of those under investigation were detained in Barcelona, while the other members were arrested in Madrid. All ten are accused of committing criminal acts, among which is the theft of vehicles valued at more than €300,000.

One of the recovered vehicles had already been illegally re-registered after having its chassis number changed, and being resprayed a different color. Two others were recovered in Girona and Malaga, after falsifying their identification elements and selling them to bona fide buyers, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.