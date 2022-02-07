Teacher allegedly poured bleach water into a student’s eyes

A teacher is under investigation after allegedly pouring bleach water into a student’s eyes.

A teacher from a high school in Madrid is being investigated by the courts for allegedly pouring bleach water into a student’s eyes. The bleach water came from a spray used to disinfect the classroom. The student had been arguing with a fellow classmate when the incident occurred.

The teacher claims that the bleach water getting into the student’s eyes was accidental. The student disputes this and has taken the matter forward after the hospital that treated her referred the matter to the courts.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The alleged incident happened on December 2, at a classroom in a secondary school in Madrid’s San Blas district. In early February the student testified before the head of the 53rd Court of Instruction of Madrid. The student had received treatment at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital after the incident.

The young student’s lawyer Belén García explained to Efe that the hospital reported the incident to the duty court. The student has now decided to go ahead with proceedings for an alleged crime of injury. The court will now decide whether the injuries were caused intentionally.

The incident occurred when the victim was insulted by a classmate. An argument ensued and shortly afterwards the teacher allegedly got up and used the bottle of bleach water to spray the girl in her eyes. This is the version of events that the girl and a fellow student have put forward.

The teacher though maintains that the student had the bottle in her hand and had been intending on spraying a classmate. The teacher says that they tried to take the bottle away and at this point, the liquid poured into the student’s face.

The student was treated at the hospital for her injuries which took a week to heal.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.