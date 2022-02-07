SPEND St Patrick’s Day with Danny Vaughn in Estepona at the Palm Beach chiringuito starting at 7pm on Thursday March 17.
It’s a slightly different way of enjoying this ever-popular tribute to Ireland’s patron saint and rather than rush around drinking the black stuff and pretending to be a leprechaun, enjoy an evening of music from a singer who has appeared on more than 20 albums in his long career.
Having had to cancel the planned April 2022 tour with his long-time band mates in Tyketo, Danny has been guesting on a number of different albums and videos recorded during the pandemic as well as creating Vaughnsday, a regular acoustic concert transmitted live from his home.
He still wants to perform in front of an audience and although international touring is out, he will be celebrating St Patrick’s Day with a performance including some of his favourite songs inspired by the Emerald Isle alongside other well-known songs from the 60s, 70s and beyond.
Expect some stories from the time that this American-Irishman spent living in Limerick and also enjoy a good evening with great food and drink plus of course top music from singer songwriter Danny.
Table reservations in advance are necessary via www.palmbeachestepona.com and to get a taste of Danny Vaughn solo and with friends visit https://www.dannyvaughn.com/.
Thank you for reading ‘Spend St Patrick’s Day with Danny Vaughn in Estepona’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.