Spanish government proposes raising minimum wage to 996 euros a month

The Spanish government has proposed raising the minimum wage to 996 euros a month, 31 euros higher than it currently is.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Economy (MITES) has proposed that the minimum interprofessional wage (SMI) be raised to 996 euros per month, 31 euros above the current amount (965 euros per month over fourteen payments). The announcement was made on Monday, February 7, by the secretary of Trade Union Action from the Workers’ Commissions (CCOO) trade union, Mari Cruz Vicente.

After the meeting held at the Ministry of Labour, Vicente explained that the Government’s proposal is in the middle range of the recommendations made by the Committee of Experts on the SMI, which had recommended an increase of between 24 and 40 euros for this year.

The government’s proposal is below the 1,000 euros that the unions have demanded. In any case, the trade union leader warned that “whatever is agreed”, the increase will have to be applied retroactively from January 1 this year.

Trade unions and employers will have until Wednesday to discuss the Ministry’s offer. On Wednesday afternoon, at 5:00 p.m., a new meeting will be held to conclude the matter, which, according to Vicente, “does not have much further to go”.

