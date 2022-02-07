Spanish actress Margarita Lozano dies at 91

Spanish actress Margarita Lozano, muse of Buñuel and Pasolini, dies at 91

The iconic Spanish Actress Margarita Lozano died at the age of 91 on Monday morning, February 6. Margaret was born in 1931 in Tetuán and spent most of her childhood in the Murcian town of Lorca. Despite having moved to Madrid in her late teens she had always kept close links with the town. She was named as an Adopted Daughter to Lorca in 2014.

Margarita had worked with a host of famous directors including Luis Buñuel and Pier Paolo Pasolini. The actress died at her home in Puntas de Calnegre according to the Lorca town hall speaking to Efe. Margarita had chosen to spend her retirement in Lorca and return to her roots.

The Council of Ministers recognised her long career as an amazing actress when they awarded her with the Gold Medal of Fine Arts.

She had taken a brief retirement before returning to the cinema in the 1980s. When she returned she starred in films such as “La noche de San Lorenzo”, “Kaos” and “Good Morning, Babilonia” and was directed by the Taviani brothers.

She also starred in the film “La mitad del cielo” in 1986. Her performance was recognised by New York and she won the ACE Award for best supporting actress.

