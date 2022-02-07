Sevilla firefighters tackle ‘spectacular’ blaze. The blaze devastated an industrial building.

Firefighters in Spain’s Sevilla tackled a spectacular blaze on Sunday evening, February 6. The fire continued to rage until the early hours of Monday morning.

The blaze had broken out at an industrial building on Sunday evening in Sevilla. The City Council took to social media via its Emergencias Sevilla profile to notify citizens of the industrial building blaze.

The fire took hold at a building that was used for machine rentals and was located in the Polígono El Pino. The fire occurred on Pino Canadiense street.

The blaze broke out at 8pm on Sunday evening. By 8:20pm, nine fire brigades were already on the scene of the fire. Officers from the Local Police in Sevilla and the National Police also rushed to the scene of the blaze.

The blaze was finally put out on Monday morning. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. One building was affected by smoke though. The Industrial building had been burnt out due to the fire.

During the fire 11 vehicles and 14 transport machines were damaged. Fortunately though no people were injured in the fire.

An investigation has been launched by the police and the fire brigade to discover what caused the fire initially.

