Security forces explain who does what in Torrevieja

TORREVIEJA town hall recently organised a meeting for residents of the Rocajuna urbanisation, most of whom are British.

Deputy mayor Rosario Martinez was accompanied not only by Public Safety councillor Federico Alarcon and International Residents councillor Gitte Lund Thomsen, but also Guardia Civil and Policia Local officers.

Topics discussed centred on how different areas are covered by each force, explaining each force’s responsibilities regarding public safety, squatters, traffic, emergency services and gender violence.

The Guardia Civil officers also detailed the steps to take when making a formal complaint or denuncia via the www.guardiacivil.es website and using the ALERTCOPS app.

“Torrevieja town hall wants these meetings to bring the security forces closer to the local population and supply information about the issues that concern them, while clarifying how to go about solving them,” Gitte Lund Thomsen said afterwards.