Security forces explain who does what in Torrevieja

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Security forces explain who does what in Torrevieja
ROCAJUNA MEETING: Residents, mainly British, meet councillors and the security forces Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA town hall recently organised a meeting for residents of the Rocajuna urbanisation, most of whom are British.

Deputy mayor Rosario Martinez was accompanied not only by Public Safety councillor Federico Alarcon and International Residents councillor Gitte Lund Thomsen, but also Guardia Civil and Policia Local officers.

Topics discussed centred on how different areas are covered by each force, explaining each force’s responsibilities regarding public safety, squatters, traffic, emergency services and gender violence.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Guardia Civil officers also detailed the steps to take when making a formal complaint or denuncia via the www.guardiacivil.es  website and using the ALERTCOPS app.

“Torrevieja town hall wants these meetings to bring the security forces closer to the local population and supply information about the issues that concern them, while clarifying how to go about solving them,” Gitte Lund Thomsen said afterwards.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here