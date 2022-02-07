Robot dogs could patrol the US border with Mexico

The US Department of Homeland Security is considering the use of robot dogs to patrol its border with Mexico



The United States is considering the possibility of putting robot dogs to patrol its border. Although the first brand that normally comes to mind when talking about this type of robot is Boston Dynamics, the country wants to collaborate with a Ghost Robotics company.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, its intention is to monitor the southern part of the country that borders Mexico. The metal skeleton quadrupeds that will be used for this mission are the Ghost Vision 60, which work without the need for human intervention, but can also be remote controlled if desired.

“The Southwest of the United States is a region that combines a harsh landscape, extreme temperatures, and other non-environmental threats, that can create dangerous obstacles for those who patrol the border”, they explained in a statement.

Gavin Kenneally, the Ghost Robotics product manager explains that its robot dogs were developed specifically for the kind of operations the US wants to use them for. “It’s a robust, quadrupedal robot. It traverses all kinds of natural terrain, including sand, rocks, and hills, as well as man-made environments like stairs”.

At the moment, the Department of Homeland Security has detailed that these robotic dogs will not have weapons. But, that does not mean that the Ghost Vision 60 does not have elements that facilitate their surveillance.

These robots that will patrol the border with Mexico are equipped with night-vision goggles, and thermal sensors, through which they will be able to detect the presence of people. As a result of these Ghost Vision 60, the United States intends to prevent illegal entry into the country without the need for human guards, as reported by 20minutos.es.

