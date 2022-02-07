Relief for British families in EU as Brexit deadline fears quashed. The EU settlement scheme deadline is looming but many people are concerned over delays with applications.

The EU settlement scheme (EUSS) enables eligible EU citizens, Swiss citizens, eligible non-EU EEA and eligible family members the option of staying in Britain Post-Brexit. The deadline for applications has been set for March 29. People are worried though over delays with applications.

The Home Office has clarified that applications will be processed as long as they are received before the deadline. The Home Office commented: “Where an application for an EUSS family permit is made on this basis by 29 March 2022 but is not decided by that date, it will continue to be processed and an EUSS family permit will be issued where the applicant meets the requirements.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Family members of returning British citizens who are granted an EUSS family permit, which they applied for by 29 March 2022, will be considered to have ‘reasonable grounds’ for applying in the UK to the EUSS after that deadline.

“They should apply to the EUSS as soon as they reasonably can after their return to the UK.”

A Home Office spokesperson commented to The Guardian on possible delays. The spokesperson explained that EUSS family permits are “decided as soon as possible, but waiting times can vary depending on the volume of applications received and the complexity of the case being considered”.

The spokesperson added: “As a result, customers may experience a longer wait than usual for their decision”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.